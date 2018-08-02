CCTV appeal after burglary at Luton’s White Horse pub

Following a burglary in Tea Green, Luton, police are releasing CCTV images of three men they would like to identify as part of their enquiries.

In the early hours of April 28, offenders gained entry to the White Horse Public House in Stony Lane where they entered the office and stole an empty safe before driving off in a blue vehicle.

PC Joanne Leadbeater, of Hertfordshire Constabulary, who is investigating, said: “We have only recently been able to gain access to this CCTV, which is why I am now appealing for the public’s help to identify these men.

“We never give up in our efforts to apprehend those who commit burglaries and we believe the men pictured may have key information that can assist us with the on-going investigation.”

Anyone who recognises the men or has any other information that may assist officers is asked to contact PC Leadbeater, calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference G1/18/1344.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

