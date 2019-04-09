CCTV appeal after stabbing in Luton

Officers investigating a stabbing in Luton on Friday, March 29, have released a photo of a man they would like to speak to in relation to the incident.

At around 1.50pm police were called to reports of a stabbing in Selbourne Road. A man was transported to hospital for treatment and his injuries are not believed to be serious.

CCTV image released after stabbing in Luton

Investigation Officer Jenita Tailor said: “We are keen to speak to the man pictured as we believe he might have information about this incident.

“We are appealing for anyone who recognises him to get in touch.”

If you have information that could help police call IO Tailor on 101 or visit the force’s online reporting centre quoting reference 40/18182/19.