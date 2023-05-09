News you can trust since 1891
CCTV image released as police try to trace missing Dunstable man

The 66-year-old has links with the Northampton area

By The Newsroom
Published 9th May 2023, 11:43 BST- 1 min read

The police have appealed for the public’s help after a man went missing from Dunstable.

Stephen, 66, was last seen on April 30 in the town and is said to have links to Northampton. He is described as 6ft 2ins and of a medium build.

If you have seen him, contact 101, or report online, and quote reference MPC/778/23.

Missing StephenMissing Stephen
