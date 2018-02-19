CCTV images issued in relation to fraudulent use of bank card in Luton

Police investigating the fraudulent use of a bank card have issued CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to.

At about 2.30pm on Saturday, February 10, a stolen bank card was used to purchase items from Continental Stores in Chapel Street, Luton.

Police issue CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to in connection with an investigation into the fraudulent use of a bank card

The bank card is believed to have been stolen during the burglary of a property in Devon Road on the same day.

Detective Constable Ben Stone, investigating, said: “We would like to speak to the two men pictured as we believe they may have information which could help with our enquiries.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact DC Stone on 101.