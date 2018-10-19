CCTV images released after 92-year-old Luton woman pushed over during attempted burglary

Police have released CCTV images one month after a 92-year-old Luton woman was assaulted during an attempted burglary.

On September 20, 12.55pm, a woman approached the victim who was standing outside her house in Marlborough Road, Luton.

CCTV image

The woman tried to push past the victim to get into her home, and after the victim challenged her, the offender pushed her and she fell backwards into her hallway.

The victim screamed to attract help, and the offender then left the scene.

Detective Constable Jason Wheeler, investigating, said: “I spoke to the victim after the incident, and she was understandably incredibly frightened and shaken up.

“I don’t think there are many people who would disagree with me when I say this is a despicable incident. I also don’t think many people would find it acceptable to push over a 92-year-old woman in her own home. I’m hopeful that there is someone out there who either knows who is responsible, or who can help us find her through the CCTV images we’ve issued.

CCTV image

“If you know anything about this incident, please help us bring the offender to justice so the victim can have some sense of closure and can start to move on.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 quoting reference number 40/25835/18. Alternatively, report information online by visiting www.bedfordshire.police.uk/report or call independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.