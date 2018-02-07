CCTV images released after attempted armed robbery in Luton Ladbrokes

An attempted armed robbery took place in a Luton Ladbrokes betting shop yesterday (Tuesday).

Following the attempted armed robbery at Ladbrokes, Dominic Square, Bedfordshire Police has issued CCTV images of two people they would like to speak to.

CCTV image

At approximately 8pm two men who had their faces covered entered Ladbrokes, Dominic Square, and ran up to the counter demanding money.

A member of staff raised the alarm and they left empty handed.

Detective Constable Jason Wheeler, investigating, said: “We are keen to speak to the people who are pictured in the CCTV images as we believe they might have information that could help our investigation.” Anyone with information about this incident or anyone who recognises the people is asked to contact DC Wheeler on 101 quoting reference number C/5978/2018 or by providing information online. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

CCTV image