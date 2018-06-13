CCTV issued after assault at Luton petrol station

Police have issued CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to after an assault in Luton.

A man was attacked while he was waiting to pay for fuel at the Shell Service Station in Hitchin Road on April 28.

CCTV

Detective Constable Daniel O’Mahoney, investigating, said: “We have released these CCTV images as we would like to speak to the men pictured, who may have information which is vital to our investigation.”

If you have information about this incident you can report it online or call 101, quoting reference number C/19365/2018. Alternatively, please call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.