CCTV released after Luton house burgled for a third time

Police have issued CCTV images after a Luton house was burgled for a third time.

Between 9pm and 9.30pm on Sunday, September 9, three men forced their way through the front door of the house in Abbey Drive with what is believed to be a crowbar.

CCTV

No one was at home at the time, but a neighbour was alerted after he heard noise outside. From the street, he could see a stranger in the living room and two other men upstairs in the front bedroom.

He went back to his own house to call the police and when he returned, he saw the trio leaving on foot.

The thieves had rummaged throughout the house and the CCTV from the front bedroom was missing.

Detective Sergeant Gemma Pugh, investigating, said: “This is the third time this house has been targeted and luckily no one was at the property at the time.

“We are keen to speak to the men pictured and would urge anyone who knows who they are or has any information to get it touch.”

If you have any information, please contact the police on 101 quoting reference 40/23657/18, or use the force’s online reporting centre. In case of emergency always call 999.

Alternatively call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.