Celebrate Diwali in Luton

The X Factor’s Kiera Weathers is set to perform at Luton’s first official Diwali festival on Saturday, October 27.

The day of music, dance and free family entertainment starts at 12pm in St George’s Square, and finises with a grand finale parade at 7pm.

Navin Kundra. Photo by Gabor Szantai

Hosted by DJ Tommy Sandhu, Diwali in Luton includes sets from UK and international performers including British Asian singer-songwriter, Navin Kundra.

The popular Hindu festival of lights will have traditional dance acts including Bhangra Punjabian Da, K’z Dance Entertainment Ltd, Just Bollywood and Kalasagara UK as well as music from Asian band, Side Partition.

The festival has been sponsored by Luton Business Improvement District (BID), with support from The Om Group and funding from Arts Council England.

Roy Greening, general manager of The Mall Luton and Luton BID director said: “We are excited to hear the incredible line-up for the first ever town centre Diwali celebration and are delighted to be involved as a lead sponsor.

“There is a great mix of South Asian cultural performances which will add an atmosphere of excitement all over the town.

“We can’t wait.”

The event is also supported by Arts Council England, The Om Group, The Mall Luton, Zee TV, Radio Lab and BBC Three Counties.

The parade will be organised by Milton Keynes based outdoor arts company Festive Road.