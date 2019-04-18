Celebrate St George’s Day in Luton

Luton Council is inviting the public to a dragontastic St George’s Day on Saturday, April 20, in St George’s Square, Luton.

There will be dragon themed activities and attractions for the whole family from 11am till 6pm.

St George's Day in Luton 2018

Visitors can enjoy entertainment from Next Generation Youth theatre and a Punch and Judy show and activities include dragon arts and crafts, shield and sword making, wall climbing, caving trails and balloon modelling.

London Luton Airport Ltd (LLAL)is sponsoring the event, cllr Andy Malcolm, chair of LLAL, said “Once again, we have an exciting St George’s Day lined up and it’s going to be a great day out for families.

“We’re proud to be providing funding for a variety of vital community events that take place across the town, and we hope that everyone has a fantastic day.”