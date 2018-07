Holy Trinity Church of Biscot Parish is celebrating 150 years of service to the people and community of Luton with a Flower Festival this weekend.

The church is inviting everyone to celebrate with them on Saturday, July 14, from 10am till 4pm, and on Sunday, July 15, from 12pm till 4pm, refreshments and snacks will be available.

Dignitaries from the Commonwealth War Grave Commission and the Mayor of Luton will be attending the Festival.