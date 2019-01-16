Celebrating a successful year at Luton Sixth Form College

Luton Sixth form College honoured its first set of ‘heroes’ as another year of success was celebrated.

Students past and present, their families, staff and VIP guests came together for the inaugural Heroes Awards – a complete transformation of the college’s annual awards evening.

A total of 350 people attended the night at Venue Central in Leagrave, for the ceremony and gala dinner.

Over 100 ‘heroes’ were recognised for a range of achievements from the last academic year, including outstanding exam results, dedication and commitment to specific departments, sporting achievements and perfect attendance and punctuality.

Principal Altaf Hussain said: “Many people ask me what I love most about my job and the Heroes Awards pretty much summed it up for me. The evening reminded me that it is both an honour and a privilege to teach and support some of the best young minds in Luton.

“These young people have courage, honour, integrity and a real optimism about their future, and make me and my staff feel we have made a difference. It was still great to recognise the many award winners we did.”

Shahbaz Khan and Rhys Lewis both received a Vice Principal’s Award for their contributions to the college’s charity work in Malawi and the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award scheme respectively.

Joshua Kimble was presented with the Principal’s Award for triumphing in the face of adversity, while Lewis Witton received the Chair of Governors’ Award for highest-achieving student of the year, having gained A*s in all four of his A Level subjects.

Principal Hussain added: “We had many friends and supporters in the audience and If there was any of them that doubted that Luton and Luton Sixth Form College is a place where all things are possible, who wondered if the dreams of a future generation are still alive and who still question the power of education, I’m pretty sure the Heroes Awards gave them their answer.“

Six members of staff – Iqbal Adebin, Rafaqat Ali, Simon Cleary, Ruth Lawrie, Sadhia Miran and Nancy Roberts – were also honoured for going the extra mile at work.