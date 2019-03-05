Celebrating International Women’s Day in Luton

Simply Deez Events is hosting the International Women’s Day celebration event at Futures House in Marsh Farm, on Saturday, March 9, from 1pm till 6pm.

The event, in partnership with Futures House, is a a celebration of all women, there will be talks on a number of topics, a raffle to raise money for women’s charity Stepping Stones, and a number of exhibitor stalls.

International Women's Day celebration event

Event organiser Dee Bailey said: “This is my passion and purpose working with the community to bring about change.

Women sharing personal journeys, stories that will inspire and motivate you. We as a community can make a difference and by bringing women and men together we can see that change.

“The Mayor of Luton Councillor Naseem Ayub will be one of our guest speakers, and there will be talks on a number of topics including domestic abuse, cervical cancer, suicide, mental health, knowing your greatness, child sexual exploitation and the glass ceiling.

“This is a free event, and it is important that no matter who you are, we welcome you.

“Come and embrace the day, it is going to be epic!”