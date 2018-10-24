Celebrating the launch of Best Bar None in Luton town centre

Best Bar None has returned to Luton and 15 bars, pubs, restaurants and venues have already signed up for the awards.

The national awards scheme, supported by Luton Business Improvement District, Luton Council and Bedfordshire Police, is committed to promoting best practice and safety in licensed premises. Managers, owners and staff from licensed premises in the town gathered at The Red Lion Hotel to celebrate the scheme’s launch.

Over the next four weeks assessors will visit businesses that have signed up to the scheme.

All participants will get feedback from the Best Bar None judges, to support businesses to reduce alcohol related crime, build a positive reputation and boost footfall as well as safety.

Diane Quick, Director of the Luton BID and Manager of The Galaxy, which is home to The White Horse, said: “Best Bar None is a superb opportunity for businesses and comes just a few months after Luton town centre was awarded ‘Purple Flag’ status for its vibrant mix of dining, entertainment and culture.

“This is a superb opportunity for Luton town centre to build on its reputation for an entertaining, diverse and enjoyable nightlife.”

The awards ceremony is set to take place in November to recognise the best performing businesses.

Mick McDonnell, national coordinator of Best Bar None, said: “Best Bar None is proven to reduce alcohol-related crime and anti-social behaviour, to increase footfall and to create that safe, night-time economy we are looking for.”