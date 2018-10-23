Celebrations at the Pride of Houghton Awards

The Pride of Houghton Awards returned this year to celebrate the achievements of some of the town’s residents.

Award nominees, local businesses and the Town Mayor, councillor Ken Wattingham, were some of the guests invited to the annual event at Houghton Regis Memorial Hall.

The Town Mayor and Mrs Beryl Morton. Photo by Joanna Cross

Each year nominations for the awards are invited from residents from March until August the nominees are often from all walks of life and of all ages.

Nine Pride of Houghton Awards and Highly Commended certificates were presented.

Dean Russell was the Individual Award Winner, and Sandra Gibb was Highly Commended in the same category.

Kids In Action were named the Local Group Award Winner, and 1st/3rd Houghton Regis Scout Group were Highly Commended.

Dean Russell won the Individual Award. Photo by Joanna Cross

Savannah Gladden won the Young Person Award and Leyton Palmer was Highly Commended in the same category.

Sarah Carey was the Local Hero Award winner and Paul Cremin was Highly Commended. Jewels won the Local Business Award and Frugal Frog Flowers was Highly Commended.

Kathy Doran and Paul Bowen-James BEM, were given a Lifetime Achievement award, presented by the Town Mayor.

Julie Hoye won the Carer Award, Houghton Regis Hub Cafe won a Special Award and Go Houghton won the Mayor’s Choice Award.

Sarah Carey won the Local Hero Award at the Pride of Houghton Awards. Photo by Joanna Cross

The Pride of Houghton Regis Awards was sponsored by Spicer & Co Accountants, D&I Butchers, Beauty by Ladies, Creative Decorations, Frugal Frog, Hair.Comb, Perfect Profiles, Vauxhall Motors and Zebra Properties.

Houghton Regis Town Council honoured Mrs Beryl Morton with the prestigious award of Honorary Freeman at the Pride of Houghton Awards Ceremony.

She was awarded for her volunteering with All Saints Church and the Horticultural Society and her positivity around the town.