Centre is looking for charity to support

The Mall Luton is searching for its Charity of the Year 2018 to support.

As part of The Mall Cares initiative, which sees each of The Mall shopping centres run its own charitable programme of fund-raising activities, The Mall Luton is encouraging charities to apply for the chance to be the centre’s charity of the year.

Through the initiative, The Mall raised £55,000 last year for local charities, with specific events organised to raise funds for the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

Lavinia Douglass said: “We’re really excited about welcoming a new charity as our Charity of the Year 2018. Not only do we try to raise much-needed funds for our charity of the year, we also look to help them raise their profile locally through PR and volunteering man power and special skills for specific projects.”

To apply, visit https://www.themall.co.uk/luton/whats-on/2018/the-mall-is-looking-for-a-new-charity-of-the-year/

The closing date is 5pm on Monday, January 15.