Chalk Hills and Stockwood Park Academies thrilled with A-Level results

The Shared Learning Trust is delighted to announce a highly positive set of A Level results achieved by students at its sixth form, at The Stockwood Park and The Chalk Hills Academies.

Students at The Chalk Hills Academy, located on Leagrave High Street, have achieved great results in a number of subjects this year, with notable successes in Law and Applied Medical Sciences, with excellent grades also achieved in the Extended Project Qualification.

The school achieved an increase of 14 percent in the number of students achieving 2 A* - E grade A-levels, also seeing an increase in the number of students gaining A* - B in 2 or more facilitating subjects.

Principal Louise Lee said; “This year marks another successful year of Post-16 successes at The Chalk Hills Academy. Our Applied and Technical level qualifications results remain exceptionally positive. I am very proud of the hard work of our students and our staff who have worked tirelessly over the past two years to achieve these great results.

“I would like to take this opportunity to wish all our sixth-form leavers every success in the next stage of their education and professional development.”

Results achieved at The Stockwood Park Academy on Rotherham Avenue, were

equally positive.

Principal Richard Found said, “We continue to build on the successful results achieved last year. Results in our vocational subjects were even stronger than we predicted with great performances in Applied Business Studies, Forensic Science and Sport. Our English Literature results were also very pleasing.

“I am delighted all our students have done so well. They have worked tremendously hard, regularly putting in extra hours after school, at weekends and during their holidays. These results will now enable the students to move onto their next stage of further education or employment. They thoroughly deserve the success that they have

achieved.”

The Stockwood Park and Chalk Hills Academies are part of The Shared Learning Trust, a union of schools in Luton and Central Bedfordshire.

CEO of the Trust, Cathy Barr said: “I am delighted with the results achieved by so many of our students. We have a sixth form to be proud of, which has been recognised by Ofsted as Good.

“The high quality of teaching and learning witnessed by Ofsted teams at both of our academies has clearly brought about these great results. I wish all our A level students every success as they move on to the next chapter of their lives.”