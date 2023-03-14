Homes have been evacuated after a lorry crashed into a gas main, causing a suspected gas leak.

Bedfordshire Police have removed ‘a number of residents’ from Luton Road in Chalton and a cordon is in place as a precaution. People are asked to avoid the area while the emergency service attend to the area.

A Facebook post from the force read: "Emergency services are at the scene of a suspected gas leak in Luton Road, Chalton following a lorry colliding with a gas main.

People are asked to avoid the area

“We are working as quickly as we can to resolve the situation safely and will be issuing further updates as we have them.”