Chalton homes evacuated after suspected gas leak following lorry crash
Police have told people to avoid the area
Homes have been evacuated after a lorry crashed into a gas main, causing a suspected gas leak.
Bedfordshire Police have removed ‘a number of residents’ from Luton Road in Chalton and a cordon is in place as a precaution. People are asked to avoid the area while the emergency service attend to the area.
A Facebook post from the force read: "Emergency services are at the scene of a suspected gas leak in Luton Road, Chalton following a lorry colliding with a gas main.
“We are working as quickly as we can to resolve the situation safely and will be issuing further updates as we have them.”
This is a breaking story. We will update this when we have more information.