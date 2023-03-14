News you can trust since 1891
Chalton homes evacuated after suspected gas leak following lorry crash

Police have told people to avoid the area

Published 14th Mar 2023, 14:10 GMT
Updated 14th Mar 2023, 14:11 GMT

Homes have been evacuated after a lorry crashed into a gas main, causing a suspected gas leak.

Bedfordshire Police have removed ‘a number of residents’ from Luton Road in Chalton and a cordon is in place as a precaution. People are asked to avoid the area while the emergency service attend to the area.

A Facebook post from the force read: "Emergency services are at the scene of a suspected gas leak in Luton Road, Chalton following a lorry colliding with a gas main.

“We are working as quickly as we can to resolve the situation safely and will be issuing further updates as we have them.”

This is a breaking story. We will update this when we have more information.