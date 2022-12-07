News you can trust since 1891

Chalton school pupils team up with housebuilder to promote recycling

Chalton Lower teamed up with Barratt David Wilson Homes

By Lisa KlepikovaContributor
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 7th Dec 2022, 1:18pm

Youngsters at Chalton Lower School have helped give recyling a boost after teaming up with a housebuilder.

Barratt David Wilson Homes partnered with the school, located near its Linmere development, and encouraged pupils to fill a ‘Zero Waste Box’

The box was supplied by TerraCycle, and once filled with plastic that the children managed to collect, the box was sent away to a recycling facility, allowing the pupils to recycle approximately 702 units of waste.

Pupils from Chalton Lower School with Zero Waste Box
This was part of a wider campaign at schools local to Barratt David Wilson Homes developments across the Home Counties, with a total of 7,827 units of waste recycled overall.

Miss Natalie Bill, Headteacher at Chalton Lower School, said: “The pupils really enjoyed getting involved and collecting the plastic – they were incredibly dedicated and enthusiastic about this campaign which was fantastic to see! This donation has made it easy for us to teach the importance of recycling in a very engaging and fun way for the pupils. They also loved the bench that we have received from Barratt David Wilson Homes – it’s been very popular on the playground!”

Marc Woolfe, Head of Sales for Barratt David Wilson North Thames, commented: “We have pledged to become the first housebuilder to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040, to building net zero carbon homes by 2030, and to purchasing 100% of its operational energy from renewal sources.

"The pupils from Chalton Lower School have shown great enthusiasm for the recycling campaign, demonstrating how small steps can produce great results.”

