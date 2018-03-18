Chance to get things fixed at Luton’s first Fix-It Day

Got a broken toy languishing at the back of a cupboard, a bicycle you don’t use because the brakes don’t work or a skirt that needs taking in?

Well, despair no more! Luton is getting its first ever Fix-It Day, thanks to the residents’ association for High Town, Friends of High Town.

The Hightown Community, Sports and Arts Centre will be a hive of activity on Saturday, April 14, with local experts on hand to help fix people’s broken items for free.

The event runs from 1pm-4pm in the theatre hall – just go along and friendly volunteers will direct you to someone who can help. They will show you exactly how the repair is done, so you can do it in the future. If they can’t help, they will find you someone nearby who can.

Children will be able to use waste materials to take part in ‘junk modelling’ – making anything from toys to jewellery, to basic musical instruments, out of everyday household items. There will also be stalls and information about recycling and sustainable transport.

If you would like to volunteer to fix items or to help run the event, get in contact with the High Town community worker, Sam Willis, by emailing hightowncommunityworker@gmail.com.