Charity ball to raise money for Keech Hospice

A fundraiser is organising a charity ball at the weekend to raise money for Keech Hospice Care.

Shaunni Davis, from Dunstable, is holding The Greatest Showman Charity Ball at The Holiday Inn, in Markyate, on Saturday, October 27, from 7.30pm.

She has been teaching a group of people a dance routine to This Is Me which they will be performing on the night.

Shaunni said: “It’s an incredibly emotional and powerful song about celebrating who we are, all the things that make us different and unique are the things we should all celebrate, we’re not meant to be the same, what makes us different is what makes us us. They’re not performers, they’re not confident and they don’t always think they’re brave but they’re going to dance proud and show everyone that no matter who we are, what we look like, what scars we have or what we’ve been through, we are exactly who we are meant to be. I am so proud of them all.”

On the night there will be performances from local dance schools, a live singer, acrobats, an aerial artist and a magician.

Shaunni added: “My sister died at Keech, it is an amazing charity, it’s a fantastic place and the work they do is vital to the community. There will be something for everyone on the night, including fortune tellers, a photo booth and a disco. I hope manage to raise as much as possible for Keech.”