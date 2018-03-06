A mum from Luton is taking part in a charity drive across the country to raise money for Luton and Dunstable Hospital’s Maternity Bereavement Suite.

Rianna Steers is visiting every Rugby Union Premiership Team and Twickenham Stadium, to raise awareness of the fundraising and to collect prizes for the auction she is holding in May at a Family Fun Day.

She is aiming to complete the charity drive in 24 hours, she sets off at 12noon on Wednesday, March 7.

She said: “The charity events are in memory of my son Alfie, who was stillborn two years ago.

“I want to raise £3000 for the Maternity Bereavement Suite, they do an amazing job and really support people.

“The family fun day and auction are rugby themed, so we are hoping to collect some prizes on the sponsored charity drive.”

To make a donation visit: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/ldhmbs?utm_id=100&utm_term=7A4r2P6Gv.