Charity gave shoppers the chance to talk at Community Wellbeing Day in Luton

Volunteers from The OLLIE Foundation (One Life Lost Is Enough) were on hand to offer those who may be going through a tough time the chance to talk at The Mall Luton’s Community Wellbeing Day.

The charity, founded in 2016, funds suicide prevention skills training for individuals and communities and points people in the right direction of organisations that can help if they are going through a tough time.

Community Wellbeing Day at The Mall Luton

On Monday, January 21, the Mall’s third Community Wellbeing Day, shoppers had the chance to speak to the charity, and there was also a Wall of Hope, where people could pick out a card read a positive message.

Verity Bramwell, Coordinator at The OLLIE Foundation, says: “It was lovely to meet so many new faces, seeing over 100 shoppers stop to talk about mental health, cementing why events like these are so important.

“We can’t thank The Mall enough for all their help and support, enabling us to have the chance to reach out to the local community and offer our support.”

There were also hidden rocks in the shopping centre which included uplifting quotes and messages.