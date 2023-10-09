Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A charity golf day has raised £30k for Keech Hospice Care.

Keech Hospice Care provides free, specialist care for adults in Luton and south Bedfordshire, and for children in Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire and Milton Keynes who are living with a life-limiting illness.

Those who took part in the event at Hemel Hempstead’s Centurion Club on October 3 included Keech Hospice Care’s Business Club members, charity ambassadors and supporters, including Lord Lieutenant of Hertfordshire Robert Voss, the High Sheriff of Hertfordshire Liz Green and High Sheriff of Bedfordshire, Russell Beard, who acted as auctioneer for the charity auction.

Ken Whittaker from Whittaker & Co Estate Agents enjoying the Keech Hospice Golf Day

The weather held out for the golfers, who enjoyed not just the conditions but also the beautifully cultivated yet challenging course at Centurion Club. The team who took home the trophy was the Drastic Jaksics, comprising Matt Day, Thomas Quinlivan, Drazen Jaksic and Michael Sutton.

“Regardless of scores, the event was a huge success, with a phenomenal amount of money being raised through participation, support from the charity Helping Herts and also through the auction,” says Nikki Samsa, Associate Director of Supporter Engagement at Keech Hospice Care. Prizes being auctioned included golf at Muirfield, Ashridge and Royal St George’s in Kent, a private tour at Hotel Chocolat and a trip on a combine harvester!