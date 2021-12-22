Charity helping keep Luton's youngsters all wrapped up

A Luton-based charity is helping keep the town's youngsters warm this winter.

‘Wrap Up Luton’ is the idea of Crisis Aid, an international charity based in Sundon Park. It helps and supports vulnerable and needy people in over 16 countries, but also decided to do a local campaign.

Crisis Aid reached out to local junior schools within Luton, offering a set of brand-new hats and gloves for any child that needed it this winter.

Luton schools have been provided with new hats and gloves

With over 500 sets of ‘Winter Warmers’ distributed to schools all over Luton it made many children extremely happy.

With the help of its sponsors and key volunteers, local schools such as Maidenhall Primary, The Meads Primary, Downside Primary, Pirton Hill Primary, Bramingham Juniors, Hillborough Juniors, Farley Juniors, Denbigh Juniors, Someries Junior, Foxdell Infants and Junior Schools all benefitted.