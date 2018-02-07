Charity helps Cameron stay independent

A schoolboy from Luton, who suffers with Hereditary Spastic Paraparesis, has been presented with a powered wheelchair, thanks to CHIPS charity and Genting UK.

Cameron Connelly, 12, has suffered with the condition since birth, it affects his lower limbs and trunk and leaves him with weakness in his joints. He also has problems with his balance and has frequent falls.

Cameron and his mum

He can walk for short distances in a crouch position but requires help from an adult to travel any further. When he goes to his school, Putteridge High, he needs the teachers to push him in a wheelchair, which has an impact on his independence.

Adele Connelly, Cameron’s mum, said: “Cameron’s genetic condition affects his walking and balance and, although he can walk for short distances, he tires very quickly and is often held back by the intermittent pain that he suffers from. This means that at times he is heavily reliant on adults which has a huge impact on his daily life.”

At the end of 2017, she discovered that CHIPS, a charity founded on behalf of the Casino and Gaming Industry which raises money to purchase specialised wheelchairs for young people with disabilities, were giving away a powered wheelchair to a winner in Luton. She applied and Cameron was chosen as the winner and won a motorised chair.

Linda Lindsay, CHIPS charity co-founder said, “We are all absolutely thrilled to present Cameron with his brand new powered wheelchair.

“The chair will make it easier for Cameron to socialise with his peers and will provide him with the independence that every 12-year-old deserves.”

Genting UK and CHIPS presented the wheelchair to Cameron outside the casino on Skimpot Road.

Andrew Henderson, operations director, London and high end at Genting UK said, “It is absolutely fantastic to be able to gift Cameron with a new wheelchair and we all hope that it will make life easier for him and his family.”