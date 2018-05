A team from Luton who are entering Relay For Life are organising a charity night on Friday, June 1, to raise money for Cancer Research UK.

The charity night is at the Co-op Sports and Social Club, Stockingstone Road, from 7.30pm. The group are raising money for Cancer Research UK and will be taking part in the charity’s event at Stockwood Park Athletics Centre, on Saturday, September 8.

For tickets call Kiel on 07446916931 or email kiel_graves@hotmail.co.uk.