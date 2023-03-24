A child was taken to hospital after being hit by a car near a primary school in Luton.

Bedfordshire Police were called this morning (March 24) after a collision between a car and child near Leagrave Primary School on Strangers Way – which left the child with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The road was closed as the police established what had happened. A tweet from the force at 9.30am read: “We are currently at the scene of a serious collision on Strangers Way, Luton. Please avoid the area if you can.”

People are asked to avoid the area

Community officers are patrolling the area to provide reassurance and to listen to any information the public may have about the incident.