Child taken to hospital after ‘serious collision’ with car near school in Leagrave
The police were called at 8.45am this morning
A child was taken to hospital after being hit by a car near a primary school in Luton.
Bedfordshire Police were called this morning (March 24) after a collision between a car and child near Leagrave Primary School on Strangers Way – which left the child with serious but not life-threatening injuries.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The road was closed as the police established what had happened. A tweet from the force at 9.30am read: “We are currently at the scene of a serious collision on Strangers Way, Luton. Please avoid the area if you can.”
Community officers are patrolling the area to provide reassurance and to listen to any information the public may have about the incident.
If you witnessed the incident and have information that could help any further investigations, please call 101 or report online quoting 72 of 24 March.