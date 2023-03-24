News you can trust since 1891
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
20 hours ago Tyson Fury announces wife Paris is pregnant with their seventh child
4 hours ago Westminster Abbey’s Cosmati Pavement opened to public for coronation
6 hours ago King Charles III and Queen Consort’s state trip to France cancelled
7 hours ago BBC suspends proposal to close BBC Singers
8 hours ago Watch the moment ‘huge shark’ is spotted by tourists in UK waters
9 hours ago Dragon’s Den star who received £50k left note before being found dead

Child taken to hospital after ‘serious collision’ with car near school in Leagrave

The police were called at 8.45am this morning

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 24th Mar 2023, 14:43 GMT- 1 min read

A child was taken to hospital after being hit by a car near a primary school in Luton.

Bedfordshire Police were called this morning (March 24) after a collision between a car and child near Leagrave Primary School on Strangers Way – which left the child with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The road was closed as the police established what had happened. A tweet from the force at 9.30am read: “We are currently at the scene of a serious collision on Strangers Way, Luton. Please avoid the area if you can.”

People are asked to avoid the area
People are asked to avoid the area
People are asked to avoid the area
Most Popular

Community officers are patrolling the area to provide reassurance and to listen to any information the public may have about the incident.

If you witnessed the incident and have information that could help any further investigations, please call 101 or report online quoting 72 of 24 March.

LutonBedfordshire Police