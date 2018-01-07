Children’s charity gift after concert

A large audience enjoyed a charity concert by Vauxhall Male Voice Choir, Dunstable Priory Girls Choir and the Luton Concert Orchestra.

The audience was entertained with a programme of Christmas music and also joined in with the singing of carols at the concert at St Mary’s Roman Catholic Church.

Attending VIPs included Helen Nellis, HM Lord-Lieutenant of Bedfordshire; Vinod Tailor, High Sheriff of Bedfordshire; Cllr Gloria Martin, Mayor of Dunstable; Cllr Syed Rahman, Mayor of Leighton-Linslade and Paul Bowen-James BEM and Tracey Hammond of Kids in Action.

The concert raised £1,450 for Kids in Action, a Dunstable-based charity providing support and opportunities for children and young adults with special needs. Stuart Williams, VMVC chairman, said: “It gave us such a glow to see how much money we were able to raise for this worthy cause.”

Gemma Palmer, of Dunstable Priory Girls Choir, presented the cheque to Paul Bowen-James.