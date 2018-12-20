Christmas party gets senior citizens in the festive spirit in Luton

Three organisations in Luton worked together to host a Christmas party for the senior citizens in Lewsey Farm.

Volunteers from Nisa Local and the Lewsey Tenants and Residents Association helped serve the food and drink and there was Christmas songs and entertainment to help get the guests in the festive spirit.

After the free buffet meal, prepared by staff from Club Lewsey, they enjoyed a raffle with prizes donated by local businesses and organisations.

A spokesman on behalf of the Lewsey Tenants and Residents Association, said: “Our Lewsey Community are very proud that we came together to show how much we care about our Senior citizens and others.

“We would like to give a special thank you to all the wonderful Volunteers for their dedicated support, we would also like to thank the fantastic band for great entertainment, and also we wish everyone a Happy Christmas.”