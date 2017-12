Two men have been charged following a warrant in Luton yesterday (Tuesday).

Matthew Looney, 21, of Morris Close, Luton has been charged with possessing a firearm and possession of ammunition for a firearm without a certificate. He has been remanded in custody ahead of a future court appearance.

Thomas Phelps, 19, also of Morris Close, has been charged with possessing a controlled Class B drug. He has been bailed pending a court appearance on December 21.