Climate change activists march through Luton town centre

Campaigners gathered in Luton town centre on Saturday to highlight what they say is the lack of progress at the COP26 climate change conference in Glasgow.

Protestors of all ages and cultures listened to speakers and there was a march through the town centre, accompanied by a samba band.

The speakers were from about 16 local groups, including Sarah Owen MP.

There was a march through the town

Lyn Bliss, from Luton & Bedfordshire Green Party, said: "Unless ordinary people get active soon, it will be too late. Politicians will not do anything without being pushed."

A spokesperson from XR Luton said: "The biggest and quickest thing that we can do in Britain is to stop banks using our money to invest in coal, oil and gas projects. About 5% of those projects worldwide are financed by UK banks. Change your bank."

A woman and her daughter from the crowd read a very moving ‘solemn statement' and two teenagers from the Woodcraft Folk read out the five demands that climate activist Greta Thunberg presented at COP26.

During the march through the town there were ‘die ins’ outside HSBC and Barclays who invest in fossil fuels. UK bank investments put up four times more CO2 than the whole of Britain say campaigners.

Campaigners spoke at the protest

A 'die in' took place in Luton town centre