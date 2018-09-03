Closure order after heroin, crack cocaine, knives and a sword found in Luton flat by police

A three month closure order was imposed on a flat in Luton today after a large amount of drugs were recovered during a police search on Saturday.

The address in St Saviours Crescent was closed after the officers attended to a report of a concern for welfare. Following a search of the address, a large amount of what is believed to be class A drugs – heroin and crack cocaine – were found.

The inner door of the property

Additionally knives, a sword and drugs paraphernalia were found at the location.

A temporary closure notice was issued over the weekend which was followed with a three-month order granted at Luton Magistrates’ Court this afternoon.

PC Arshad Mahmood, from the community team, said: “This is a great outcome and we are happy that a large amount of drugs have been now taken off the streets of our county.

“We would like to reassure our residents that we treat all reports of anti-social behaviour seriously and would like to encourage anyone affected by this kind of activity to come forward.”

Five people, aged 14, 19, 32, 43 and 50, were arrested in relation to the incident and have been released under investigation.

You can report anti-social behaviour through Bedfordshire Police’s online reporting centre or by calling 101.