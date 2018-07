The Co-op food store in Caddington re-opened on Friday, July 6, following a £510,000 investment.

As part of the investment the shop on Manor Road created three new jobs.

Steve Quinn, manager of the Co-op store, said: “We have had a great response, we are delighted to have had the opportunity to carry out such a significant investment in Caddington, enabling the store to better serve the community - we are proud to be part of the community.”