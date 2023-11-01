'Collision between bus and pedestrian' in Luton confirmed by police as motorists asked to avoid the area
Police have asked motorists to avoid High Town in Luton, after a serious collision in the area.
Bedfordshire Police were called shortly after 2pm to reports of a serious road incident on Hitchin Road, Luton. The force said: “Emergency services attended the collision between a pedestrian and a bus.
A number of road closures are in place in the affected area of High Town, which is likely to cause significant disruption.
On X, Bedfordshire Police said: “Please avoid the area if possible, thank you for your assistance.”
This is a developing story, we will update this as more information becomes available.