Police are asking people to avoid the area
Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 1st Nov 2023, 16:46 GMT
Updated 1st Nov 2023, 17:04 GMT
Police have asked motorists to avoid High Town in Luton, after a serious collision in the area.

Bedfordshire Police were called shortly after 2pm to reports of a serious road incident on Hitchin Road, Luton. The force said: “Emergency services attended the collision between a pedestrian and a bus.

A number of road closures are in place in the affected area of High Town, which is likely to cause significant disruption.

On X, Bedfordshire Police said: “Please avoid the area if possible, thank you for your assistance.”

This is a developing story, we will update this as more information becomes available.