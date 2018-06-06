‘Come out in support of Luton pubs’

Lutonians are being encouraged to come out in support of the town’s surviving pubs as numbers continue to dwindle each year.

The Facebook group ‘Luton Pub Life!’ revealed that the town now has just 44 pubs, well down from its heyday of over 100 pubs in the 1980s.

The English Rose closed last year

Faced with rising rents and alcohol prices undercut in shops and supermarkets, Luton’s remaining pubs are hosting regular theme nights and turning out clever marketing strategies to woo the customers back.

“We’re all on social media,” said Michael Shearer, assistant manager of The Well on High Town Road, formerly known as The Blockers.

“We have to constantly push out the message that we’re open for business. We put on so many live acts and a lot of it is about thinking outside of the box.”

The Well was temporarily closed after the departure of a previous tenant but successfully reopened last year.

It is one of a handful of popular pubs left in the historic High Town district, which includes The Bricklayers Arms, The Painters Arms and The Gardeners Call.

High Town is currently preparing for its annual festival on July 7.

The award-winning English Rose pub – known for its real ale as well as its association with Diana Dors – closed last year.