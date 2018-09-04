Community Mental Wellbeing Dat at The Mall Luton

The Mall Luton is hosting a Community Mental Wellbeing Day on Monday, September 10, to raise awareness of mental health issues.

The day, which coincides with World Suicide Prevention Day, will run in conjunction with The Mall’s chosen charity, The OLLIE Foundation, founded by three parents that each lost their sons to suicide. The charity funds suicide intervention training courses for adults working with young people.

Sherene and her mum, Anneth, are raising awareness of mental health issues

The Mall is also working with the founder of the #ONITSHEAD campaign, Sherene Bryan, who is raising awareness of mental health and suicide prevention, after losing her dad to suicide when she was 12. The campaign aims to place the stigma of mental health and suicide ‘on its head’ by empowering people to talk about it.

Sherene and The OLLIE Foundation will be discussing any issues regarding mental health and suicide, including how to seek advice, with shoppers.

Sherene said: “Mental health issues are often not spoken about openly due to the stigma attached. People can feel isolated and have nowhere else to turn.

“By sharing my story and speaking openly about my experience, I believe I can make a difference.”

Lavinia Douglass, Marketing Manager at The Mall Luton, says: “We’re so pleased to be working alongside our chosen charity The OLLIE Foundation and also Sherene to help raise awareness of mental health in the local community.

“The Community Mental Wellbeing Day is being held in Central Square, allowing shoppers to come and find more information about mental health or seek advice.”