‘Complete nonsense’ - C&R denies rumours it plans to sell The Mall

Capital & Regional has denied rumours it plans to sell the The Mall in Luton and described the claims as “complete and utter nonsense”.

The property management company spoke out after rumours were shared on Facebook claiming it was in talks with two potential buyers.

A spokesman for C&R described the claims as entirely bogus and said the company would not be issuing further comment.

C&R announced a £7m upgrade of The Mall earlier this year, with new facilities including a food court, children’s play area and improved lighting and aesthetics.