Bedfordshire Police have refreshed their appeal for help in finding a boy missing from Sundon.

Thomas, 14, has been missing from area in Luton since May 24. Officers now believe he is in Dublin.

He has ginger hair and was wearing a dark tracksuit during his last sighting nearly three weeks ago. If you have any information about his whereabouts, call 101 quoting MPC/955/23.