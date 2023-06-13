Concern as police say boy missing from Sundon may be in Dublin
It has been nearly three weeks since he was last seen
Bedfordshire Police have refreshed their appeal for help in finding a boy missing from Sundon.
Thomas, 14, has been missing from area in Luton since May 24. Officers now believe he is in Dublin.
He has ginger hair and was wearing a dark tracksuit during his last sighting nearly three weeks ago. If you have any information about his whereabouts, call 101 quoting MPC/955/23.