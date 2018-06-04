‘Congratulations Harry and Meghan’ cheer Luton’s Mary Brash residents

Luton residents of Mary Brash Sheltered Accommodation enjoyed a right royal knees up when they celebrated the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Resident Margaret Hunt, said: “We were clapping when Meghan came onto the TV and we had food, chatted and sang all the old songs - ‘We’ll Meet Again’ and Tom Jones’s ‘Delilah’. We couldn’t wait to see the dress and we thought it was lovely.

“We had food from Sainsbury’s, a meat and salad platter, small pasties, and a cake from the Cake Box in the Arndale Centre [Mall] with ‘Harry and Meghan congratulations’ written on it. We all had a toast when they got married!

“There’s 31 flats in the court - we’re all elderly - and the party got everyone out for a little while into the communal room, to come down together and have a laugh.”