Consultation on ‘Red Routes’ pilot scheme in Luton

A public consultation will take place in summer on proposals to introduce a no-stopping ‘red routes’ scheme in Luton.

Luton Borough Council is proposing to tackle traffic congestion by replacing double yellow lines with red lines on three key routes, including Bury Park and Airport Way – preventing any stopping whatsoever.

A ‘Red Route’ is a clearway where vehicles cannot stop and includes the footway and verge as well as the carriageway.

Single yellow lines would also be turned red on the pilot routes, which would mean no stopping as well, but only between 7am and 7pm.

In a report to the council’s executive committee next Monday, it is proposed to introduce the red lines along three routes as part of a pilot scheme, including:

l Kimpton Road and Old Airport Way. LBC claims this will “reduce inconsiderate parking” along the route to Luton Airport from the towncentre.

l Bury Park, with red lines running along Dunstable Road (from Telford Way) to Birch Link, Leagrave Road and Marsh Road, as far as the Three Horseshoes roundabout. LBC maintains this will “improve bus punctuality” on a key route from the north of Luton.

l New Bedford Road, Wellington Street, Gordon Street, Upper George Street, Alma Link, Inkerman Street, Dunstable Road (to Telford Way).

A possible route network image (pictured) supplied by LBC shows more extensive red routes running out of the town centre, along Hitchin Road and Crawley Green Road – although these streets have not been identified as part of the pilot scheme.

Parking bays may be excluded and LBC states it will retain most of the existing parking and loading bays. In areas where the road is wide enough to accommodate two-way traffic, new parking bays may be introduced.

LBC stated: “It is very important that Red Routes are enforced and this can be carried out on foot or by the use of enforcement camera.”

The cost of introducing red lines to the three areas is estimated at £98,000 with an additional £180,000 to be spent on ten extra cameras on the proposed pilot routes.

LBC added: “It is Luton Borough Council’s duty ... to ensure expeditious movement of traffic. Currently, parking and stopping on some roads create significant delays to traffic flows.”

Emergency services and undertakers would be excluded from the regulations and businesses would be granted a 20 minute exception between 10am and 4pm to allow loading and unloading.

The council also proposes to exempt hackney and private hire taxis, to enable them to pick up fare-paying passengers.