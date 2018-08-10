Could your child win Luton Leonardo’s adventurous ‘Wopsie the Cat’ competition?

Luton Leonardo is encouraging budding young engineers to enter its adventurous ‘Wopsie the Cat’ competition, celebrating 100 years of the RAF.

The Capability Green site is supporting the company’s national competition, as it hopes to inspire the next generation of aviation pioneers.

The challenge is based on the true story of a cat called Wopsie, who was smuggled on board an airship by stowaway William Ballantyne in 1919. Wopsie flew all the way from Scotland to New York, and now youngsters can design a ship that will “take Wopsie into the next stage of aviation”.

A spokeswoman said: “What do you think Wopsie’s next aviation adventure should be? To enter, simply draw your invention on a piece of paper or build it with any materials you choose, take a photo of it and send it to us via Twitter at @Leonardo_UK using the hashtag #WopsiesTale or by email to wopsie@leonar docompany.com.

“Make sure you find a way to overcome the force of gravity so your invention can fly!”

Entries must be received by midnight on October 12.

Terms and conditions: http://www.uk.leonardocompany.com/people-careers/supporting-uk-armed-forces/raf100/wopsies-tale