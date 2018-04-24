Council to invest £3m on road maintenance in 2018/19

Luton council is investing around £3 million in 2018/19 on road maintenance, with most of the money going towards a programme of resurfacing, which will take place from July to November.

Money will also be spent on preventative work, which treats the surface of the carriageway, preventing potholes from forming.

The council also has an emergency repair response crew that attend potholes that have been reported within 24 hours, it also aims to repair damaged pavements greater than 20mm within 24 hours of assessment, street lights within five working days, blocked drains that result in flooding within 24 hours, non-urgent within 28 days and traffic signal faults within two hours.

So far this winter the council has received over 800 reports about potholes, and all those meeting the criteria have been repaired within 24 hours. To report a pothole call 01582 510333.