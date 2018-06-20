Councillor Naseem Ayub is invested as the new Mayor

Councillor Naseem Ayub was invested as the new Mayor of Luton at the Town Hall on Monday, June 18, becoming the first female Asian Mayor of the town.

Councillor Ayub was born and raised in Luton and is pleased to be Mayor at a time when many developments are taking place.

She has been a councillor since 2011 when she became the first female to be elected in the Biscot ward.

She has held responsibilities for Adult Social Care, Community Safety and Domestic Abuse.

Councillor Ayub hopes to remove the barriers facing many women and during her period as Mayor she wants to inspire more women to get involved in politics and promote the many positive aspects of life in Luton.

She said: “I am passionate about Luton and equally passionate about encouraging women like myself to play a role in shaping the town’s future.

“It is a real privilege to be Mayor at a time when so many exciting projects are running and I am keen that Luton’s success will be enjoyed by all.”

Councillor Mark Rivers was appointed deputy Mayor.