24 Hours in Police Custody: A mysterious call leads to a woman left fighting for her life

24 Hours in Police Custody is on Channel 4 at 9pm tonight (Monday)

Oooh… this episode looks like another shocker. Cue the scary music.

The landmark series returns to Channel 4 tonight (Monday) and is no less gripping than the previous two.

Following on from The Murder Messages and last week’s Living The High Life case in Biggleswade, tonight we turn our attention to Luton.

Called The Murder of Jane Doe, we’ll paint you a picture.

The police receive a mysterious call at 4am which leads them to a flat in Luton. There, they discover a man lying on top of a woman who is unconscious and not breathing.

Detectives quickly discover the couple have only just flown into the county and have no local ties – but how did they end up thousands of miles from home?

And as the woman is left fighting for her life, the man claims to have no memory of how they got there.

Tune in tonight at 9pm, Channel 4.