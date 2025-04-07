Boss with links to Bedfordshire on the run following site manslaughter charge

Have you seen Peter Clifford?

A man charged with gross negligence manslaughter is on the run after failing to appear in court.

Peter Clifford was charged with multiple offences last October including gross negligence manslaughter.

The 63-year-old has links to Bedfordshire and is described as white, 5ft 10in, bald with receding hair at the sides and of heavy build.

The charges relate to an incident in Woodbridge, Suffolk, in December 2020, when a man died after being seriously injured at a house he was renovating.

Clifford, formerly of Felixstowe, was summonsed to appear at court last November but then failed to attend a subsequent hearing at Ipswich Crown Court in March as well as a further hearing on Friday, April 4.

If you’ve seen him or have any info on his whereabouts, report it online or call Suffolk Police on 101, quoting reference: 37/72620/20.