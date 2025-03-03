Luton-based gang jailed for £1.5m tobacco scam

A gang have been jailed for more than 16 years after a tobacco scam worth £1.5 million in evaded duty.

The Luton-based gang smuggled and distributed 5.8 tonnes of illegal tobacco over a three-year period from March 2018.

Ringleader Yuanjian Zhou, 48, along with Bryan Kim, 42, and Faruque Hussein, 54, brought raw tobacco into the UK, processed it into hand rolling tobacco and sold it in counterfeit packaging.

Ruifang Zhang, 45, who is the wife of Yuanjian Zhou, laundered the criminal cash and used it to pay the deposit on a house and monthly mortgage payments. She also used fake details to apply for the mortgage.

HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) officers searched residential properties and storage units across Luton, Leicester and Nottingham and uncovered the tobacco haul, worth nearly £1.5 million in evaded duty.

Zhou, Kim and Hussein were charged with cheating the public revenue. Zhang was charged with money laundering and mortgage fraud worth £270,000.

They all denied their roles in the scam but were convicted in December 2024 after a four-week trial at Luton Crown Court.

Yuanjian Zhou, aged 48, of Charles Street, Glasgow, was sentenced to seven years and seven months in prison at Luton Crown Court on Wednesday (February 26).

Bryan Kim, aged 42, of St Paul’s Road, Luton, was sentenced to three years and four months in prison at Luton Crown Court on Wednesday (February 26).

Faruque Hussein, aged 54, of Blaydon Road, Luton, was sentenced to three years and four months in prison at Luton Crown Court on Wednesday (February 26).

Ruifang Zhang aged 45, of Willowfield, Harlow, was sentenced to two years and five months in prison at Luton Crown Court on Wednesday (February 26).

Peter Vivian, operational lead, Fraud Investigation Service, HMRC, said: “The trade in illicit cigarettes and tobacco damages funding for essential public services and undermines legitimate traders including small, independent shops that serve local communities.

“We continue to work closely with our partners to relentlessly pursue the determined minority who refuse to play by the rules. We urge anyone with information about the smuggling, distribution or sale of illicit tobacco to report it online.”