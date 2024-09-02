Luton Borough Council Town Hall. Picture: Olivia Preston

The candidates have been announced for the Luton Borough Council by-elections, after the resignation of two Liberal Democrat councillors.

Barnfield and former Conservative Icknield councillor Jeff Petts and Wigmore councillor Claire Gallagher are both stepping down from the local authority for family and personal reasons.

Nominations have now closed for the by-elections triggered by their respective decisions last month. Five candidates are set to be listed on the ballot papers in each ward, aiming to be elected as a Luton borough councillor.

In Barnfield, Ash Ali is representing the Conservative and Unionist Party, Edward Carpenter is standing for the Green Party, Anwar Malik is contesting for the Liberal Democrat Focus Team, Karen Roy is the Labour candidate and Marc Sheimann is an Independent.

In Wigmore, the Labour candidate is Farid Ahmed, Carolyn Cottier is an Independent, Elissa Gordon represents the Green Party, Adrees Latif stands for the Liberal Democrat Focus Team and Philip Turner contests for the Conservative and Unionist Party.

The two by-elections will be held on Thursday, September 26, with polling between 7am and 10pm. There are currently 29 Labour councillors, 13 Liberal Democrats, three Conservatives and one Independent on the borough council.