Luton mother fears for sons' safety after council pulls school transport

A Luton mother has claimed her children with learning difficulties were left without safe transport to school, forcing them to miss out on vital education.

Robbie Mather, 17, has autism, learning difficulties, and high anxiety. He had been going to Barnfield College with transport provided under his Education, Health and Care Plan (EHCP).

After a recent reapplication, his transport was rejected. Instead, Luton Borough Council offered a monetary package for travel on public buses – a solution his mother had claimed is unsafe.

Sandra said: “I kind of disagreed with that, but I can't send him on a bus. He wouldn't even have the knowledge of getting to places on his own.

“He just wants to go to college. He asks me every day, ‘Have you sorted my transport out?’ I said, ‘No, I can't, because they've rejected it.’”

Luton Borough Council explained that its transport policy had recently been reviewed following a public consultation. The council said the changes were designed to align with national guidance and neighbouring authorities’ practices while remaining within budget.

For eligible families, personal transport budgets are now available, designed to provide greater flexibility and encourage independent travel whenever possible. The council also highlighted investments in its internal fleet and increased use of direct payments to support travel arrangements for children.

Sandra added that Robbie’s younger brothers, Mackenzie, 14, and Riley, 13, have ASD, high anxiety, and learning difficulties, and cannot safely use public transport. For now, school staff are temporarily taking the boys to their school, but this is not a sustainable solution.

Sandra, who has her own disabilities, cannot take her children to school.

She explained: “I can't walk long distances… I don't have access to a car because I don't drive now… I have been having driving lessons, but I keep failing my driving test because my anxiety is really bad.”

A spokesperson for the council said: “While we cannot comment on individual cases, we will always encourage families who believe they have exceptional individual needs to use the council’s appeals process, as it is in place to provide additional consideration and support where appropriate.”

Sandra added: “The children are very vulnerable… They rely on transport to get to school. Making them travel on public buses puts them at risk and is causing them to miss out on important education.”