Man who stepped up to lead drugs network dealing heroin and crack across Bedfordshire is jailed

A man has been jailed for more than five years after stepping into a leading role in a county drugs network following the conviction of its previous ringleader.

Marques Howlett, aged 26, of no fixed address, was sentenced to five years and two months at Luton Crown Court on Tuesday (October 7) for multiple drug offences, including being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine, heroin, and cannabis, as well as possession of cannabis and acquiring criminal property.

The conviction follows a police operation targeting the Trey Line – a county drugs line known for its daily street-level supply of Class A drugs across Bedfordshire and surrounding areas.

Howlett took over the Trey Line after a leading figure in the drugs network was jailed in July 2024. Evidence presented in court showed he quickly assumed a senior role, directing others lower in the hierarchy to distribute drugs on his behalf.

Detective Constable Adam Geary from Bedfordshire Police’s countywide gangs and guns unit, Boson, said: “The Trey Line operated between July 2023 and April 2024, using multiple phone numbers to send out bulk marketing messages advertising drugs. Our team linked several individuals to the line, prompting frequent changes in contact numbers to evade detection.

“Howlett was a significant member of the Trey Line, whose actions contributed to the continued circulation of harmful substances in the community. His sentencing marks another step in dismantling the network and reducing the impact of drug-related crime in Bedfordshire.”

Howlett was sentenced to a total of five years and two months in prison, and was made subject of a deprivation order for cash, phones and drugs found at the time of his arrest.